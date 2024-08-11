Arunachal Pradesh's Joti Mane, the first athlete from her state to clinch a gold medal in athletics, is an emblem of resilience and determination. Hailing from the remote Monigong village near the Indo-China border in Shi Yomi district, Mane's journey from obscurity to national acclaim is nothing short of extraordinary.

Mane's breakthrough came in 2018 when she was in Class 11, inspired by icons PT Usha and Hima Das. Despite coming from a modest farming family, Mane's passion for athletics was nurtured through relentless perseverance. After shifting to St. Paul School in Aalo and later to Govt Nehru Higher Secondary School, she continued her education while pursuing her athletic dreams.

In 2019, Mane moved to Itanagar to train at the Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy while attending Dera Natung Govt College. Currently, she is pursuing a Bachelor of Physical Education degree at Rajiv Gandhi University, Doimukh. Her athletic career began with mini marathons, where her natural stamina, honed by daily treks in her mountainous village, set her apart.

Despite limited facilities and equipment, Mane has won numerous medals for Arunachal Pradesh, including three golds, two silvers, and one bronze at various national championships. She remains committed to her training, balancing rigorous workouts with a strict diet, even as she contends with injuries and financial challenges.

In an exclusive interview with India Today, Mane voiced her concerns about the lack of support for athletics in her state. She urged the Sports Department to organize district and state-level championships to encourage young athletes. She expressed gratitude for the support from her family, coaches Priyo Kumar Meitei and M.K. Pegu, and local MLA PD Sona.

Mane’s ambition extends beyond national borders. She dreams of competing in international events and the Olympics, believing her success can inspire other young female athletes. She also advocates for better athletic infrastructure in the state to foster future talent.