The Gorsam Kora Festival which takes place every year in Zemithang valley in the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh concluded on March 10 in honour of the shared Himalayan Buddhist cultural legacy and to celebrate the long-lasting friendship between India and Bhutan.

Nestled along the Nyanmjang Chu River, Zemithang holds historical significance as the sanctuary where the 14th Dalai Lama found refuge in 1959 upon his escape from Tibet. The festival took place at Gorsam Chorten, a 93-foot tall Stupa built during the 13th century AD by local monk Lama Pradhar.

This iconic Stupa, older than the Tawang Monastery, is modeled after Nepal's Boudhinath stupa and has a spiritual companion, the Chorten Kora in Trashiyangtse, Bhutan. Thousands of devotees, including many Bhutanese nationals, gather during Gorsam Kora festival to observe the virtuous occasion on the last day of the Lunar calendar's first month.

Organized by the Zemithang community in collaboration with civil authorities and supported by local Indian Army Units, the festival commenced with an invocation led by His Eminence Padam Sri Thengtse Rinpoche. Solemn prayers at the revered Khinzemane Holy Tree believed to be planted by the 14th Dalai Lama, marked the start of the three-day event. Monks conducted chanting of sacred mantras and traditional Buddhist rituals at the chorten.

Pilgrims and Lamas from Bhutan, Tawang, and neighboring regions participated, embodying the spirit of camaraderie and cultural exchange. Approximately 40 civilians from Bhutan visited Gorsam Chorten, with an additional 40 Bhutanese nationals engaging in trade activities.

The festival featured various events, including cultural performances by local troupes and Indian army bands, as well as martial performances like Mallakhamb and Zanjh Pathaka. The Zemithang valley, with many villages nominated under the central government’s Vibrant Village Program, also hosted community engagement activities like medical camps.

Celebrating under the theme of 'Zero Waste Festival,' the Further and Beyond foundation, with support from the Indian Army and local administration, undertook a cleanliness drive during the event.

Wangchu, a youth from Zemithang sports club, expressed excitement about the festival, highlighting its role in bringing guests to the region and showcasing the beautiful valley to the world. Nawang Chota, the Gaon Budha of Lumpo village, expressed gratitude to the Indian Army for their wholehearted support in pushing the valley's tourism potential.

As part of the Vibrant Village Program, Zemithang valley aims to become a thriving tourist destination, focusing on pristine scenic beauty and serenity. Tourist infrastructure, including two gompas at Thonglek and Lumla, along with a museum showcasing Dalai Lama-related artifacts, aims to transform the region into a heritage, religious, cultural, and eco-tourism hub. Locals are actively involved, setting up homestays for tourists with support from the Indian Army.