The Government Assurance Committee (GAC) of the 8th Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh convened its third sitting on April 30.

During the meeting, held under the chairmanship of Chairman Laisam Simai, the committee reviewed various government assurances made over the years and examined action taken reports submitted by multiple departments.

A key point of discussion was the state’s hydro power projects, recognised as a cornerstone of Arunachal Pradesh’s developmental strategy.

The Commissioner of the Hydro Power Department was called in to provide a verbal briefing on the status of completed and ongoing projects, which the Committee deliberated on in detail.

Chairman Simai reaffirmed the Committee’s commitment to ensuring timely fulfillment of all government assurances and emphasised the need for close coordination and cooperation among all stakeholders for smooth execution.

The meeting was attended by GAC members Er. Rotom Tegin (HMLA), Tsering Lhamu (HMLA), as well as officials Tadar Meena, Secretary, APLA, and Agaab Mossang, Additional Secretary, APLA.