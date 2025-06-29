Arunachal's Gumpi Nguso Lombi wins National Folk Literature Award 2025

Gumpi Nguso Lombi, a Hindi Officer at Rajiv Gandhi University, has been awarded the National Folk Literature Award 2025 for her outstanding work in preserving and promoting India's folk literary traditions.

The recognition was announced during a ceremony hosted by the Government Central Library and Gwalior Sahitya Sansthan. Lombi's selection highlights her long-standing commitment to folk literature and her active role in strengthening the presence of the Hindi language in culturally diverse regions.

Lombi holds the distinction of being the first Hindi Officer from Arunachal Pradesh, a breakthrough that places the northeastern state firmly on the national literary map. Her efforts have not only helped conserve fading oral traditions but also opened new platforms for regional voices in mainstream discourse.

The award brings national attention to the critical role of language officers in bridging linguistic divides and safeguarding cultural narratives across India.