In recognition of his outstanding service and dedication, HC Tade Bomdom of Banderdewa Police Station has been awarded the prestigious State Commendation Certificate on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day. Serving under the supervision of SP ICR Naharlagun, HC Bomdom has demonstrated exceptional commitment to his duties.





Joining the Arunachal Pradesh Police as a Constable on November 22, 2008, HC Bomdom has been posted at the Banderdewa Police Station since October 2020. His remarkable abilities in intelligence gathering and investigative work have been instrumental in solving complex and high-profile cases.





Among his notable achievements, HC Bomdom played a key role in investigating blind murder cases and combatting the growing drug menace in the region. His efforts were particularly commendable in a major NDPS case, where he successfully apprehended an accused and seized 24 packets of suspected heroin, weighing 286.4 grams.





The Government of Arunachal Pradesh has honored HC Tade Bomdom with the State Commendation Certificate for his dedication, exceptional performance, and invaluable contributions to law enforcement.





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