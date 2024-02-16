Dipa village of Lower Siang district of Arunachal which comes under the Likabali (ST) constituency is well known to tourists for its history as the first flag hoisting of the National Tricolour on 15th August 1947 was held at Dipa and this village is mentioned in the history of freedom struggle.

The foundation stone of a community DERE at Dipa village of Lower Siang was laid by the local MLA of 28th Likabali, Kardo Nyigyor in the presence of Marsen Basar, head Gaon burah, Kenya Riba, Tami Basar, Yaken Gara and other seniors of the village.

Dere which means community hall is one of the most important spaces of Galo society. Dere plays a very significant role in various aspects of the Galo social life. Firstly any discussion or decision regarding any issues related to the village is done in the Dere. It is also considered a local courtroom, for instance, whenever any conflict arises in the village, the issue is discussed and settled down in the Dere. The Dere is also used for the celebration of festivals like Mopin and other ceremonies.



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Local MLA Kardo Nyigyor speaking to Indiatoday NE stated that Dipa is a significant village known for first flag hoisting during NEFA times.

"Today I laid the foundation stone of this crucial Dere (Community hall). This fund came under the SIDF state infrastructure development fund with 20 lakhs initially which is less as of now. I have seen this site plan which is well planned & beautiful like this village & the meagre fund will get finished with the foundation base only. I assured the denizens that I would allocate and bring more funds to make a superstructure. There was a sub-centre of health which has been upgraded to the primary health centre. In the education sector, also development work has been done and the infrastructure of secondary schools has been upgraded and more schemes under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas program have been pursued with the government for further course of development. This road has been made under the PMGSY scheme.

Regarding agriculture and horticulture also many schemes have been provided and as the citizens are committed and hard working the output of products will break records in future. " He added.