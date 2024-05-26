Arunachal's Ibi Lollen secured two Bronze medals at the 22nd Asian Arm Wrestling and 21st Para Arm Wrestling Championships 2024 in Uzbekistan. The news was shared by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on the microblogging site X.

Her victories highlight her dedication and skill in the sport, bringing honor to her home state.

Lollen, a native of Donyi Colony in Itanagar, not only excelled as a competitor but also served as a referee at the prestigious championships held in Tashkent.

Chief Minister Khandu expressed his pride and congratulated Ms. Lollen in his post, saying, "In a proud achievement for Arunachal Pradesh, Ms. Ibi Lollen clinched double Bronze medals at the 22nd Asian Arm Wrestling and 21st Para Arm Wrestling Championships 2024 in Uzbekistan. Keep shining. My best wishes."