Arunachal’s indigenous cultural history still largely undocumented: DyCM

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on December 19 expressed concern that even decades after attaining statehood, the indigenous cultural history of the state remains largely undocumented and inaccessible to wider audiences.

Addressing a national seminar on “Interpreting Cultures and Traditions: Shifting the Lens” at Roing, Mein said Arunachal Pradesh is rich in indigenous cultures, ancient manuscripts and biodiversity, but systematic documentation and digitisation initiatives are still inadequate.

He stressed that while cultures and traditions may evolve with time, they must remain rooted in indigenous customs and practices. “The cultural history of Arunachal Pradesh’s indigenous communities is yet to be comprehensively written. Even after decades of statehood, it has not been made accessible to audiences within and outside the state,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also drew attention to the rapid decline of animal and bird species, warning that the loss of biodiversity would directly impact cultural identity linked to nature. “If the present generation fails to act now, future generations will be deprived of both biodiversity and the cultural traditions associated with it,” he cautioned.

The seminar was organised by the non-profit organisation WorldFishTAC in association with Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Institute of Asian Studies (MAKAIS), Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), the International Centre for Cultural Studies (ICCS), Arunachal Pradesh University (APU), and the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP).

In his keynote address, Professor Yashwant Pathak of the University of South Florida highlighted how colonial frameworks had dismantled indigenous knowledge systems worldwide and stressed the need to reclaim native perspectives in the study and preservation of traditions.

The seminar featured two plenary sessions and 21 research paper presentations. As many as 44 research papers by scholars from India and abroad were presented, focusing on indigenous cultures, traditional knowledge systems and the contemporary challenges of cultural preservation in a rapidly changing world.

The event underscored the urgency of documenting Arunachal Pradesh’s diverse cultural heritage through research, policy support and community participation to ensure its preservation for future generations.