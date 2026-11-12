Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has announced that the Indigenous Faith Youth Festival will now be held every two years instead of once every three years, with the next edition scheduled for 2028.

Khandu also announced the revival of the Kameng River Festival this year, with the state government providing financial assistance to promote East Kameng district's tourism potential and cultural heritage.

He made the announcements while addressing the inaugural function of the eighth Indigenous Faith Youth Festival at Seppa in East Kameng district on Thursday. Organised by the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP), the event has drawn more than 1,000 delegates from across the state, according to an official statement.

The chief minister said the Department of Indigenous Affairs, established in 2016-17, would be strengthened, with an increased budget allocation in the forthcoming revised estimates. The move, he said, would help expand the department's activities and reach more young people.

He also assured IFCSAP that its request for additional funding to meet the expenses arising from higher-than-expected participation at this year's festival would be considered and released at the earliest. The organisation had submitted a memorandum to his office on November 6.

On the revival of the Kameng River Festival, Khandu said the Tourism Department would make the necessary financial provision from the current year's allocation. Responding to a proposal by the East Kameng Social Welfare and Cultural Organisation (EKSWCO), he encouraged the organisers to proceed with their planned January schedule and assured continued government support.

Identifying river rafting and paragliding as activities that could attract tourists to East Kameng, Khandu stressed the need to build awareness about tourism and train local communities in hospitality. He said tourism depended not just on natural attractions but also on how visitors were received by local residents.

On the preservation of indigenous traditions, the chief minister said six Gurukuls were currently functioning in Arunachal Pradesh and assured support for improving their infrastructure. He specifically directed that the road leading to the Gurukul at Lada in East Kameng be taken up during the current financial year. Improvements in water supply and electricity were also among the areas he flagged.

Khandu further announced that the council under the Indigenous Affairs Department would be made more effective through regular meetings and greater empowerment.

Emphasising the importance of safeguarding cultural identity amid technological and economic changes, he urged young people to remain connected to their languages, customs and traditions. He said communities must take responsibility for documenting and passing on their heritage to future generations.

Describing Arunachal Pradesh as a living heritage, Khandu called on young people to understand the diverse indigenous belief systems and cultural practices across the state. He also stressed that preserving indigenous faiths should go hand in hand with respecting other religions and an individual's freedom to practise the faith of their choice.

Warning against the use of social media and technology to spread misunderstandings between communities, he called for dialogue and mutual respect in resolving differences. He said protecting indigenous faiths required more than legislation, adding that individuals, community organisations and faith leaders had an important role to play.

Khandu also encouraged faith leaders and community organisations to undertake research and documentation initiatives to strengthen indigenous traditions, assuring them of government support. Referring to the work of the RIWATCH Institute in documenting the traditions of the Mishmi community, he said discussions were underway on a proposal to establish an international tribal learning centre or university in Arunachal Pradesh. He expressed hope that the proposal could be placed before the Assembly next year.

The chief minister also praised EKSWCO for raising local development concerns and conducting social audits of projects in the district. He urged other community organisations to adopt similar practices to improve transparency, accountability and the quality of public works.

On development in East Kameng, Khandu said 30 projects involving an estimated expenditure of Rs 340 crore had been dedicated to the people through foundation stone laying and inauguration ceremonies.

He expressed hope that the festival would give participating youth a deeper understanding of Arunachal Pradesh's indigenous faiths, traditional games and diverse cultural practices.