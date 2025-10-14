Arunachal’s IT Department to connect all gram panchayats with 4G network, local dialects to enter telecom systems

Dozens of widowed and specially-abled women from Bihora Gaon Panchayat under the Bokakhat West Development Block of Golaghat district staged a protest on Monday, voicing their anger over being deprived of multiple government welfare schemes.

The aggrieved women alleged that despite being eligible, they have been excluded from major social welfare initiatives such as the Orunodoi Scheme, Widow Pension, and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Expressing deep frustration, several women lamented, “We see nothing coming our way — no Orunodoi benefits, no housing, no pension.”

Most of the protesters were daily wage tea garden workers who took leave from their work to gather at the office of the Bokakhat West Development Block, demanding justice and inclusion in the welfare rolls.

According to the women from Ward No. 2 and Ward No. 3 of Bihora Panchayat, several deserving beneficiaries have been unfairly removed from government scheme lists. They accused the verification committee of negligence, claiming that many genuine applicants were left out due to flawed verification processes.

Villagers also expressed shock that names of family members of already-benefited individuals have reappeared in the PMAY housing scheme list, while genuinely needy women continue to be excluded.

The women folk have submitted a written memorandum to the officials of the Golaghat West Development Block, demanding immediate investigation and correction of alleged irregularities. They have urged the administration to ensure fair inclusion of all eligible widows and differently-abled women under government welfare programmes.