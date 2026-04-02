Arunachal's Itanagar Municipal Corporation orders hotels, restaurants to remove meat references from signboards

The Itanagar Municipal Corporation has directed all hotels and restaurants to remove references to specific animal meats from their trade licence names and signboards, citing concerns over public decency and prevailing sensitivities.

In an official order, IMC Joint Commissioner Datum Gadi stated that several establishments were using names explicitly referring to meats such as pork, chicken, beef, and mutton in their trade licences, which the civic body termed “inappropriate” and inconsistent with norms related to animal welfare and public sensibilities.

Exercising powers under the Arunachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 2019, the IMC has directed that all such existing licences be revised with more general and appropriate business names.

The civic body also clarified that no new trade licences will be issued with references to specific animal meats. All hotel and restaurant owners have been instructed to update their signboards and banners accordingly.

The order mandates compliance within 10 days, warning that failure to adhere to the directive will invite action under relevant laws and municipal byelaws.