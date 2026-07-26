Arunachal's Itanagar Police bust two-wheeler theft racket, recover seven stolen scooties

The Niti Vihar Police in Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar has busted a two-wheeler theft racket, solving three theft cases and recovering seven stolen scooties from different locations across the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR).

The cases, registered as Niti Vihar Police Station Case Nos. 33/26, 34/26 and 36/26 under Section 305(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), were cracked following sustained investigation and intelligence-based operations.

Police apprehended several Children in Conflict with Law (CCLs) allegedly involved in the thefts. The recovered two-wheelers were traced from multiple locations in Itanagar and Naharlagun.

Authorities said efforts are underway to establish the ownership of some of the recovered vehicles while continuing the investigation to identify other stolen two-wheelers and determine whether more individuals were involved in the racket.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, with further leads being pursued to uncover the full extent of the theft network.