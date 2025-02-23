Jacob Khaduju, a dedicated fitness enthusiast from West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh, has brought pride to his state by securing the 5th position at the 2nd Edition of the Push India Push Championship, a prestigious national push-up competition held near Marine Drive, Mumbai.

Competing against the top 10 contenders from across India, Jacob was the sole representative from Northeast India in the championship. These finalists were selected based on their performance in the 1st Edition of Push India Push (PIP), making the competition intensely challenging.

Jacob’s journey in the PIP series has been remarkable. In the 1st Edition held in Pune last year, he had secured the 8th position among nearly 20,000 participants. His improved performance in this year’s edition, climbing to 5th place, showcases his dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence in fitness.

Recognizing his efforts, Jacob has been appointed captain of Arunachal Pradesh for the national Fitistan Campaign, an initiative promoting fitness and healthy living across the country.

With a vision to motivate and inspire young fitness enthusiasts in Arunachal Pradesh, Jacob is now planning to launch "Push Arunachal Push," a regional push-up competition. The winner of this event will earn a direct entry into the 3rd Edition of Push India Push, where the ultimate champion will be awarded a ₹25 lakh cash prize and a prestigious trophy. This initiative aims to promote fitness culture and provide a platform for young talents to showcase their abilities at a national level.

Jacob expressed heartfelt gratitude to his mother, family, Bhalukpong Sajolang Society, and local MLA Tenzin Nyima Glow for their unwavering support throughout his journey.