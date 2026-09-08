Arunachal’s JNC Pasighat welcomes 1,674 freshers at 2026 orientation programme

Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC), Pasighat, welcomed 1,674 newly admitted undergraduate and postgraduate students at its Orientation-cum-Induction Programme 2026, held under the theme “Learn · Connect · Grow · Belong”.

Addressing the freshers, Principal Dr Gindu Borang urged them to maintain discipline, punctuality and sincerity throughout their academic journey while encouraging them to identify and showcase their talents.

Vice Principal and Academic In-charge Dr Leki Sitang briefed students on academic expectations, examination regulations and the importance of developing skills through regular reading and learning.

Union Advisor Enuk Libang encouraged students to actively participate in co-curricular and enrichment activities for their overall development.

IQAC Coordinator Dr D.P. Panda gave an overview of the college’s academic programmes under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, infrastructure and student-support facilities. He highlighted the college’s automated library, which has more than 45,000 books, and its NAAC Grade B accreditation.

Panda also announced the introduction of the Principal’s Academic Award to recognise and motivate meritorious students.

The programme featured profiles of achievers and motivational messages focusing on youth leadership, entrepreneurship and creating value for society.

The orientation concluded with cultural performances by senior students, setting an enthusiastic tone for the new academic session.