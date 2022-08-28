In a big push to hyperlink the borders with high-speed web, the Jorsing village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang district is now connected with 4G internet services.

Earlier on August 16, in a significant effort to connect the contours of the country with high-speed internet, Jorsing village in Siang district, Arunachal Pradesh now connected through telecom and internet services on the 76th Independence day of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also in his monthly broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’, lauded the Arunachal Government's digital push in remote areas.

The remotest and most rural areas of Arunachal Pradesh are connected with Airfiber internet networks.

Jorsing village is located in the Rebo-Perging circle of East Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh, India with a total population of 178 people, of which the male population is 93 while the female population is 85.

The literacy rate of Jorsing village is 43.26%, of which 50.54% of males and 35.29% of females are literate. There are about 33 houses in Jorsing village.

It needs mention here that the Department of IT and Communications, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, and the BSNL Arunachal Pradesh signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide 3G network and internet services at Mechukha and Tato in Shi-Yomi district.