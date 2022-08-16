In a significant effort to connect the contours of the country with high-speed internet, Jorsing village in Siang district, Arunachal Pradesh is now connected through telecom and internet services on the 76th Independence day of India.

The remotest and most rural areas of Arunachal Pradesh are connected with Airfiber internet networks.

Jorsing village is located in the Rebo-Perging circle of East Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh, India with a total population of 178 people, of which the male population is 93 while the female population is 85.

“Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision of digital connectivity of villages is seeing fruition. Happy to share that Jorsing village in the Siang district is now connected through telecom & internet services with the commissioning of the first 4G tower on August 15. Congratulations team”, Chief Minister Pema Khandu wrote in a tweet.

Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision of digital connectivity of villages is seeing fruition.



Happy to share that Village Jorsing in Siang district is now connected through telecom & internet services with commissioning of first 4G tower on August 15th.



Congratulations team. pic.twitter.com/59ushN4tqL — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) August 16, 2022

The literacy rate of Jorsing village is 43.26%, of which 50.54% of males and 35.29% of females are literate. There are about 33 houses in the Jorsing village.

Earlier, the Department of IT and Communications, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, and the BSNL Arunachal Pradesh signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide 3G network and internet services at Mechukha and Tato in Shi-Yomi district.