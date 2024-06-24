After Arunachal Pradesh’s Kabi Doyom from Yegri village clinched the gold medal at the All India Inter Sport Authority of India (SAI) Judo Tournament 2024, Chief Minister Pema Khandu lauded the young sportsperson for her dedication to excellence.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Arunachal CM praised Doyom for being an inspiration to everyone and extended greetings.

He wrote, “Congratulations to Miss Kabi Doyom for clinching the gold medal at the All India Inter SAI Judo Tournament 2024 in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh! Your outstanding achievement and dedication to excellence make us all incredibly proud. Keep shining and inspiring us all!”

Kabi Doyom, hailing from Yegri village in Arunachal Pradesh participated at the All India Inter Sport Authority of India (SAI) Judo Tournament 2024 in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.