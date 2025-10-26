Arunachal's Kamdi village gets new cultural hub as MLA Topin Ete opens traditional 'Dere'

The people of Kamdi village in Aalo Circle, West Siang district, witnessed the inauguration of their newly constructed 'Dere', a traditional community hall and cultural hub, by Aalo West MLA Topin Ete.

The project, completed within just six months of its sanction, marks a significant addition to the region’s community infrastructure. Kamdi village, located about 2 km from Aalo town, has long been known for its rich cultural heritage, and the new Dere is expected to serve as a focal point for social gatherings, cultural events, and village deliberations.

Speaking at the inauguration, MLA Topin Ete commended the Public Works Department (PWD) Aalo Division and the executing contractor for their efficiency and timely completion of the project.

Highlighting the rapid pace of development across Aalo, Ete credited the progress to the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, under whose guidance, he said, Arunachal Pradesh has continued to advance with renewed vigour and efficiency.

He further emphasized that all ongoing and future projects under the 30-Aalo West Assembly Constituency would continue with the same commitment and determination, ensuring that “every promise made is translated into visible progress on the ground.”

The event was attended by elders, well-wishers, and members of the local community, whose collective support and involvement were acknowledged as key to the project’s success.