Arunachal's Karko village backs pre-feasibility work for Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, signs MoU with state government

In a significant step towards advancing one of India’s most ambitious hydropower and flood-management initiatives, residents of Karko village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district on Sunday, February 1 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the state government, formally extending their support for the preparation of the pre-feasibility report (PFR) of the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

The MoU signing marks a key milestone in the preparatory phase of the nationally important project and reflects a consultative development approach anchored in informed consent, sustained dialogue and community participation, while factoring in environmental and social considerations, an official communiqué said.

The agreement was signed at Yingkiong, the district headquarters, between Dumiin Nokar, representing the residents of Karko village, and Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang on behalf of the Arunachal Pradesh government. The event was held in the presence of village residents, senior district officials and representatives of the hydropower department.

The programme was attended by Pasighat West MLA Ninnong Ering, advisor to the state’s Hydropower Minister, and Tuting MLA Alo Libang, along with senior officials of the district administration.

Addressing the gathering, Ering said the MoU reflected the government’s commitment to a scientific, transparent and responsible approach to development. He underlined that the preparation of the PFR is a crucial initial step to comprehensively assess the project’s technical feasibility, environmental impact and social implications, while also safeguarding national security and long-term strategic interests.

Libang, in his address, reiterated the long-term significance of the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project for both Arunachal Pradesh and the country. He said the project is envisaged to play a critical role in strengthening energy security, improving flood moderation and driving regional development, while ensuring that the rights, welfare and active participation of local communities remain central to the planning process.

Residents of Karko village welcomed the government’s consultative and awareness-driven approach and reaffirmed their cooperation in PFR-related activities associated with the project.

With Karko’s endorsement, five villages have now formally signed MoUs supporting the preparation of the PFR for the SUMP. Earlier agreements were signed by residents of Riew, Riga, Pangkang (Kumku) and Begging villages, indicating growing community engagement across the Siang belt ahead of the PFR exercise.

The Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, envisaged as a major hydropower and flood-control initiative with an estimated generation capacity of around 11,000 MW, is considered vital for ensuring energy security, regulating river flows, enhancing water storage, moderating floods and enabling sustainable regional development.

Project proponents have maintained that preliminary feasibility studies are essential to objectively assess technical viability, environmental impacts and implications for local communities as part of a comprehensive and responsible planning process.

The MoU signing with Karko village underscores continued cooperation, transparency and mutual understanding between the Arunachal Pradesh government and local communities as preparatory work on the SUMP moves forward.