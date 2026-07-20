Arunachal's Kentu Lap scripts history with bronze at Asian Cadets & Junior Judo Championships

Arunachal Pradesh's Kentu Lap from Anjaw district has created history by winning a bronze medal at the Asian Cadets & Junior Judo Championships 2026 held in Amman, Jordan, becoming the first judoka from the state to achieve the feat.

The landmark victory marks a significant milestone for Arunachal Pradesh's sporting fraternity, with Kentu emerging as the first athlete from the state to secure a medal at the prestigious continental championship.

Kentu's achievement has been widely hailed as a testament to his dedication, discipline, perseverance and fighting spirit, earning him a place in Arunachal Pradesh's sporting history.

His success is expected to inspire aspiring judokas and young athletes across the state to pursue excellence and represent India on international platforms.

Congratulating the young judoka, Hayuliang MLA and Arunachal Pradesh Minister for Women and Child Development Dasanglu Pul lauded his historic achievement and wished him continued success in his sporting career.

She expressed hope that Kentu would bring many more laurels to Arunachal Pradesh and the country in the years to come.