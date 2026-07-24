Arunachal's Keyi Panyor bids farewell to outgoing SP Angad Mehta, lauds people-centric policing initiatives

The Keyi Panyor district administration, public representatives, officers, officials and residents bid a heartfelt farewell to outgoing Superintendent of Police Angad Mehta, IPS, expressing gratitude for his distinguished service and contributions towards strengthening community-oriented policing and public welfare in the district.

During his tenure, Mehta introduced several initiatives aimed at enhancing public trust in the police, promoting community participation and improving law enforcement. Under his leadership, Keyi Panyor witnessed the first sitting of the Special Executive Magistrate's Court under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, strengthening the district's criminal justice system.

He also launched weekly awareness programmes against drug abuse, promoted the MANAS National Narcotics Helpline (1933), intensified enforcement against illegal mining and strengthened implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime.

In the field of community development, Mehta upgraded the Government Residential School at Lichlith under the Police Civic Action Programme and introduced the SP Keyi Panyor Fellowship Programme to encourage youth participation and community engagement.

His tenure also focused on the welfare of police personnel through comprehensive health check-up camps, the institutionalisation of the Annual Sampark Sabha, and the district's first interaction programme with ex-servicemen.

The outgoing SP played a key role in coordinating rescue, relief and law-and-order management during the flash floods in Possa Village and NEEPCO Colony, ensuring an effective emergency response.

Among his notable initiatives were the establishment of the Sangam Centre, a Police Outpost-cum-Community Library at Dem, and Kitaab Station at Yazali Police Station and Yazali Ekta Bhawan to promote reading habits and strengthen police-public relations.

Mehta also led environmental campaigns, including plantation drives, Shramdaan, and the Clean Campus, Green Campus initiative, while organising cybercrime and road safety awareness programmes across the district.

The district administration noted that his leadership ensured the peaceful conduct of elections, strengthened inter-departmental coordination, enhanced disaster preparedness and fostered a policing culture rooted in professionalism, transparency, integrity and compassion.

Expressing appreciation for his contributions, the administration wished Angad Mehta success in his future assignments, stating that his legacy of public service and community-centric policing would continue to inspire both the police force and the people of Keyi Panyor.