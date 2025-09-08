Arunachal's Keyi Panyor district enforces preventive order amid law and order concerns

Amid apprehensions of potential disturbances to public peace and law and order, the district administration has invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.



Special Executive Magistrate of Keyi Panyor district, Angad Mehta (IPS), issued an official directive after receiving credible inputs from local administration and police authorities indicating the likelihood of unlawful activities and threats to citizen safety.



The order mandates that all market associations, shop owners, and proprietors of commercial establishments in the district must apply for police verification of all tenants and labourers under their charge within ten days. Authorities have emphasized that this step is crucial for ensuring accountability and preventing elements that may pose risks to law and order.



The directive further instructs that the order be given wide publicity across the district through newspapers, social media platforms, government office notice boards, and the district’s official website. Any violation of the order will attract legal consequences as per the provisions of the law.