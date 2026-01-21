Arunachal’s Keyi Panyor district goes fully digital, launches WhatsApp-based governance model

Arunachal Pradesh’s newly carved Keyi Panyor district has emerged as a national model by going fully digital, bringing government services directly to citizens’ smartphones. The district administration, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, IAS, has officially launched the Keyi Panyor Suvidha outreach campaign—an initiative that enables residents to access essential government services seamlessly through WhatsApp.

The initiative marks a decisive shift towards 100 per cent digital and contact-less service delivery, eliminating the need for physical visits to government offices even for signatures and verification. From certificates to official documents, citizens can now apply online and download digitally signed copies instantly after due verification, a feature expected to be particularly critical during emergencies.

Importantly, the administration has ensured that the digital transition comes at zero cost to the public. All online applications and forms under the campaign are completely free, reinforcing the district’s commitment to inclusive and citizen-friendly governance.

Designed for ease of use, the platform leverages the familiarity of WhatsApp, making digital access simple even for first-time users and those in remote areas. The outreach campaign was formally demonstrated at Yachuli, where frontline workers and community representatives witnessed the functioning of the new system.

Deputy Commissioner Mehta expressed her appreciation to ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers and local market associations for actively participating in the first demonstration and supporting the digital push. She reaffirmed the administration’s resolve to expand the initiative across every village in the district, with a special focus on Self Help Groups (SHGs) in the next phase.

With this move, Keyi Panyor has not only accelerated its own administrative efficiency but has also positioned itself as a trailblazer in digital governance for aspirational districts across the country.