Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta and Superintendent of Police Angad Mehta, of Arunachal's Keyi Panyor district conducted a joint inspection at Tajgi, under Param Putu Circle, to evaluate highway damage caused by recent monsoon rains.

The on-ground assessment aimed to gauge the extent of destruction and initiate immediate restoration measures.

The officials engaged with technical teams to understand the challenges and instructed swift mobilisation of resources to restore traffic and ensure public safety.

Emphasising urgency and coordination, the district administration has committed to closely monitoring repair work while reinforcing inter-departmental collaboration.

Timely intervention remains a top priority to address infrastructure vulnerabilities in the region.

As per reports, at least nine people have been killed in flash floods and landslides in Arunachal Pradesh after heavy rainfall in the past few days, officials said on Saturday.

Seven members of two families lost their lives after their vehicle was swept off the road by a landslide late Friday night along the Bana-Seppa stretch of National Highway 13 in East Kameng district, police said.