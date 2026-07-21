Arunachal’s Khyoda Talik wins team Kata Gold at South Asian Senior Karate Championships 2026

Arunachal Pradesh’s Khyoda Talik delivered a proud moment for the state by winning the Team Kata Gold medal at the South Asian Senior Karate Championships 2026 held in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The achievement has been widely celebrated in Arunachal Pradesh, with Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulating the athlete for bringing glory to the state and the nation.

Praising Khyoda Talik’s achievement, Khandu said that champions are built through hard work, discipline, and the courage to dream big. He added that the victory reflects the spirit of the Chief Minister’s Athlete Coaching and Empowerment Scheme (CM ACES), which aims to nurture and empower talented athletes in the state.

“Congratulations, Khyoda! You’ve made Arunachal proud and shown that our athletes belong on the biggest stages,” the Chief Minister stated while appreciating the gold-medal-winning performance.

Khyoda Talik’s triumph at the prestigious regional championship has further highlighted Arunachal Pradesh’s growing presence in international sports and inspired young athletes across the state.