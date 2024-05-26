In a moment of pride for Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced on the microblogging platform X that Koj Rinya, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer from Ziro, is representing India at the prestigious International Convention on Biodiversity.

Chief Minister Khandu's post read, "A moment of great pride as Smt Koj Rinya, IFS, from Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh, represents the Indian delegation at the International Convention on Biodiversity."

The Chief Minister further highlighted the significance of Smt Rinya's achievement, emphasizing that it symbolizes the remarkable strides made by women in Arunachal Pradesh, who are excelling in various fields. "Smt Rinya’s achievement symbolizes the remarkable strides made by women of our State, who are excelling in diverse fields," Khandu stated.

In his message, Khandu also urged Rinya to showcase the innovative conservation initiatives undertaken by Arunachal Pradesh at the international forum. "I also urge Smt Rinya to highlight the initiatives of Arunachal in conservation of biodiversity," he added.