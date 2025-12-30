Arunachal's Komkar village backs pre-feasibility studies for Siang Upper Multipurpose Project

In a major boost to the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), the residents of Komkar village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district on December 30 formally extended overwhelming support for the preparation of the project’s Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the state government.

The MoU was signed with the consent of 245 out of 257 households of Komkar village, reflecting over 95 percent consensus in favour of conducting PFR-related studies for the project, which was declared of national importance by the Government of India in 2008. The agreement was finalised in the presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who joined the event virtually, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Ojing Tasing, Mariyang-Geku MLA Oni Panyang, Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta and senior government officials.

Officials described the development as a significant milestone in advancing the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, highlighting it as an example of informed consent, sustained dialogue and community participation. Village representatives said their support was guided by considerations of national interest, long-term water security and the safety and prosperity of the Siang belt and the Adi community. They also acknowledged the state government’s efforts in conducting extensive consultations and awareness programmes on the strategic, ecological and water-security aspects of the project.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Pema Khandu thanked the people of Komkar for becoming the first village in Upper Siang district to formally support the PFR process, following similar agreements signed earlier by four villages in neighbouring Siang district. He clarified that the present MoU pertains strictly to the preparation of the Pre-Feasibility Report and reiterated that no construction activity would be undertaken without comprehensive consultations and the consent of all Project Affected Families.

Khandu also flagged emerging hydrological concerns related to the Siang River, including the possibility of reduced or diverted water flow due to upstream interventions, underlining the need for scientific assessment to ensure ecological flow and regional water security. He further expressed gratitude to the Union government for approving a Rs 350 crore Special Development Package for Siang and Upper Siang districts, aimed at strengthening education, healthcare, livelihoods and infrastructure, and urged Komkar village to constitute a Village Development Committee to identify priority interventions under the package.

Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta commended the villagers for their unity and described Komkar’s decision as a meaningful contribution to nation-building and regional development. MLA Oni Panyang termed the consensus a reflection of collective wisdom and maturity, saying the village had set an example for participatory decision-making in the district.

Minister Ojing Tasing said the MoU was the outcome of more than a year of detailed deliberations with every household in the village. He stressed the strategic importance of the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project in mitigating downstream risks and ensuring long-term stability for Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, and praised the villagers for placing both state and national interests above all else.