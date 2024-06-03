Koncho Tashi from Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, has been appointed as the Head Coach of Guwahati City FC for the upcoming Hero Futsal Club Championship 2023-2024. Arunachal CM Pema Khandu congratulated Tashi on Twitter, expressing excitement for his leadership in the tournament.

"Huge congratulations to Koncho Tashi from Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, on his appointment as the Head Coach of Guwahati City FC! We’re excited to see his leadership in the upcoming 3rd edition of the Hero Futsal Club Championship 2023-2024!" the chief minister tweeted.

The 3rd edition of the Hero Futsal Club Championship, organised by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), will take place at the Swarnim Gujarat Sports University in Vadodara, Gujarat, from June 22 to July 5, 2024. As India’s premier futsal competition, the event attracts teams from across the nation, promising intense matches and showcasing the sport’s growing popularity.

Tashi, an AFC Futsal Level 1 certificate holder, brings significant experience to his new role, having previously served as the Assistant Manager of the Indian national futsal team. His expertise is expected to enhance Guwahati City FC's performance in the championship.