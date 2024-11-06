The village-level task force of Lower Siang district's Koyu village has established a check-point at the village's entry point, aiming to keep a check on illegal peddling activities.

The task force members on November 5 informed that the decision was taken amid occurrence of peddling activities involving drugs, hunting, fishing, timber operation and Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL).

It must be mentioned that the village-level task force was set up by Kenter Kobo, Youth President of Koyu Youth Welfare Society who is also a part of the group.

He informed that the check-point meanwhile will be helpful in keeping a check on illegal trafficking of drugs, unauthorised IMFL sale, among other anti-social element movements in and around the Koyu village, as well as in controlling illegal hunting, fishing and timber operations.

Kenter further added that the village task force has resolved to prevent illegality and report the same to the concerned authorities for quick action.

Moreover, the task force has appealed to all fellow citizens from neighbouring villages within Lower Siang, East Siang and other districts to avoid committing illegal activities.