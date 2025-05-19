Taking cognizance of habitual absenteeism among government officials, the Deputy Commissioner of Arunachal Pradesh's Kurung Kumey district has issued a strict circular warning of disciplinary action against officers who leave their stations without prior approval.

The directive comes amid mounting complaints of officers being absent during official hours without sanctioned leave or intimation to competent authorities. The DC cited violations of the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964, particularly Rule 3(1)(ii), which mandates devotion to duty and integrity among public servants.

Referring to Notification No. CS/ESTT(D)/01/2015 dated July 6, 2015, the circular reiterated that any Group 'A' or 'B' officer remaining absent for over a month without authorization will be deemed under suspension. Such conduct, the DC noted, constitutes serious misconduct and undermines public trust and service delivery.

The order also invoked Fundamental Rule 17(1), which specifies that unauthorized absence results in forfeiture of salary and allowances, with the period marked as "Dies non" (no work, no pay).

This move is also tied to monsoon preparedness efforts, with the district administration emphasizing that officials must remain at their posts to act as contact points in case of any weather-related emergencies.

The following directives were issued:

All Heads of Offices and govt. employees posted in Kurung Kumey District shall mandatorily remain present in their respective offices during the prescribed office hours on all working days without exception.

No officer or official shall leave headquarters or place of posting without obtaining prior written permission from the competent authority. Unauthorized movement will be viewed as wilful dereliction of duty.

All DDOs and Controlling Officers are instructed to maintain attendance reports and bring cases of habitual absenteeism to the undersigned immediately for action under CCS (CCA) Rules.

Any further instances of unauthorised absence shall result in immediate initiation of formal disciplinary proceedings against the defaulting officials.

Furthermore, the general public has been urged to submit complaints along with geo-tagged photographs, in case of absence of any government official from duty for strict action.