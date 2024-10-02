The administration of Arunachal's Leparada district, Basar, mistakenly referred to Gandhi Jayanti as the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The statement made by Incharge Deputy Commissioner Oter Gao inviting "Sarva Dharma Prarthana Sabha" to observe the day, mentions October 2 as 'Death Anniversary' of Mahatma Gandhi.

The statement read, "With reference to the subject cited above, undersign cordially invites all executive members of your esteemed organization to the "Sarva Dharma Prarthana Sabha"- gathering of people from different religion communities to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his Death Anniversary - 2nd October 2024 at MK Multi Purpose Hall, Basar at 0800 hrs. A cleanliness drive, as part of Shramdaan activities of the Swachhata hi Seya will also be carried out in and around the above mentioned venue, before the program."

Gandhi Jayanti, celebrated on October 2, marks the birth of Mahatma Gandhi. The day is observed nationwide as a national holiday to honor his contributions to the country as well as "Swachh Bharat Mission".

The blunder raises concerns about the administration's awareness and understanding of important national events.

The district administration is yet to issue a clarification or apology regarding the mistake.