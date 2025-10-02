Arunachal's Leparada district inaugurates first ‘Pink Toilet’ for female students on Gandhi Jayanti

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, a significant step towards hygiene and women’s dignity was marked in Leparada district of Arunachal with the inauguration of the first state-of-the-art Pink Toilet at Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Basar. The initiative was spearheaded by the Urban Development & Housing Department of Leparada district.



The facility, dedicated to female students and staff, was formally inaugurated on Thursday in the presence of Nyabi Jini Dirchi, MLA of the Basar Assembly Constituency; Dr. M.N. Taloh, SDO (i/c) & Deputy Commissioner of Leparada; Dr. Thuptan Jambey, SP of Leparada; Jonya Basar, District BJP President; the Executive Engineer of UD & Housing; alongside senior HoDs, HoOs, teachers, and BJP karyakartas.



Highlighting the importance of the project, MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi said, “This Pink Toilet is not just a building; it is a reflection of Mahatma Gandhi’s vision that ‘Cleanliness is next to Godliness.’ It ensures that our daughters and sisters have safe, hygienic, and private facilities, enabling them to focus on their education without any barriers.”



She also urged the students to take responsibility in maintaining the facility and to uphold the culture of cleanliness. The legislator further expressed gratitude to all who contributed to turning the project into reality and added that the Pink Toilet will serve as a symbol of respect and community care for years to come.