Veteran rally racer from Arunachal Pradesh, Lhakpa Tsering made stunning maiden foray into the international rally scene, partnering with experienced navigator Musa Sherif from Kerala, who is a veteran racer of 314 international and national rallies and seven-time Indian National Rally Champion.

The team showcased remarkable skill and endurance by securing 6th place in Extreme T1 category among 19 entries from Thailand, Japan, Australia and India, at the Thailand Rally Raid Championship (TRRC) 2024, Round 2, held in Lobpuri Province in Thailand from 18 to 19 May, 2024

Sponsored by the Tyre Giant, JK Tyre Motorsports and local entrepreneur of Arunachal, GR Construction, the team demonstrated exceptional adaptability and resilience, driving over 200 kilometres of tough stages, where they had faced extreme heat and intense thunderstorms.

The event was held for two gruelling days in the Lopburi province of Thailand, tested the participants with its challenging terrain and extreme weather conditions.

The rally featured 19 entries and over 200 kilometers of tough stages of demanding route, riddled with dips and ruts, made for an arduous competition. Inside the car, temperature reached a scorching 50 degrees celsius, while outside temperature soared to 42 degrees celsius.

Despite coming from the cold Himalayan region of India, Tsering along with navigator cum co-driver Sherif performed admirably under harsh conditions and secured 6th place in Extreme T1 and overall 12th place in two-day competition

The rally was ultimately won by a Thai team from Toyota Gazoo Racing Thailand, who completed the course in a cumulative time of 1.54.24 hours.

Tsering, who is the President of the Motorsports Club of Arunachal, expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance. He noted that participating in such an event was a completely new experience in a foreign landscape and expressed hope that he would be able to organize international events of this stature in Arunachal Pradesh soon.

On the sidelines of the event, Tsering had a significant meeting with members of the Royal Automobile Association of Thailand (RAAT) and organizers of Asia Cross Country Rally, discussing for a potential collaboration in coming years. The meeting aimed at reviving the once-defunct Himalayan Rally in India, with plans to relaunching it in 2025.