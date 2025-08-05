Arunachal's Lohit district targets literacy, STEM boost through teacher-volunteer drive

A focused initiative to boost adult literacy and improve student outcomes in science and mathematics was launched at a programme held in Tezu under the New India Literacy Programme (NILP). The event brought together volunteers and CBSE school teachers from across Lohit district, with officials urging a renewed commitment to both grassroots education and academic excellence.

Leading the programme, Tezu SDO Sotaillum Bellai stressed the dual responsibility of teachers—not only to deliver formal classroom instruction but also to contribute meaningfully to the NILP’s literacy mission. He recommended that volunteers under the programme be formally recognised with certificates and that top contributors receive awards. Bellai also encouraged the use of locally available resources to enhance learning, calling for innovative, community-based teaching strategies.

District Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE) Tumngam Nyodu placed a strong emphasis on improving STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) education, particularly at the school level. She called on teachers to identify struggling students early and provide targeted support. Nyodu also challenged the district to exceed the national literacy rate of 73 per cent, setting ambitious goals for local educators and NILP volunteers.

To improve academic performance in schools, Nyodu proposed mandatory teacher-parent meetings twice a year and the adoption of three periodic tests per term, with the best two scores counting towards final assessments. She expressed confidence that, with sustained efforts, the district could cross an 80 per cent pass rate in Class 10 and reach full pass rates in Class 12.

Addressing the often-overlooked challenge of adult education, Tezu Town Development Officer (TDO) Asmi Mega highlighted the ripple effect of adult illiteracy on children’s learning and community development. She underscored the importance of adult learners gaining basic skills to keep pace with India’s digitisation. Mega urged teachers to cultivate curiosity in the classroom by encouraging all students to ask questions and ensuring no one is left behind due to the complexity of language or teaching style.

She also emphasised the importance of punctuality and patience in delivering quality education and recommended using simpler language and interactive methods to make learning more inclusive and effective.

The programme closed with a shared pledge among educators and officials to drive educational progress in Lohit through collaboration, innovation, and a renewed commitment to literacy at all levels.