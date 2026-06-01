Arunachal's Longding district bans pig transport from Assam amid ASF threat

The administration of Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district has imposed an immediate ban on the transportation and purchase of live pigs and pork products from neighbouring Assam's Tinsukia region following the confirmation of an outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF).

In an advisory issued on Monday, district authorities said the restrictions have been enforced as a precautionary measure to prevent the entry and spread of the highly contagious viral disease into the district. The ban will remain in force for one month.

Officials directed all pig farmers, livestock traders and the general public to strictly comply with the restrictions, warning that violations would attract punitive action under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009.

The advisory prohibits the purchase and transportation of live pigs, piglets, pork and pork-based products from Assam or any other affected areas. Farmers have also been instructed to stop swill feeding—the practice of feeding kitchen waste to pigs—which has been identified as a major risk factor for ASF transmission.

The district veterinary department has simultaneously issued comprehensive farm-level biosecurity guidelines. These include mandatory installation of disinfectant foot dips at pigsty entrances, use of dedicated farm footwear and clothing, and restrictions on unnecessary visitors, external vehicles and personnel entering pig farms.

Pig farmers have been directed to regularly clean and chemically disinfect pig housing units, feeding equipment and surrounding farm areas.

Authorities have further advised livestock owners to remain vigilant for symptoms such as high fever, weakness, loss of appetite, haemorrhages or purple patches on the skin and sudden deaths among pigs. Any animal displaying such symptoms must be immediately isolated and reported to the nearest veterinary dispensary, district veterinary officer or the office of the District Veterinary Officer.

To prevent environmental contamination, farmers have also been instructed not to dispose of carcasses in fields, roadsides or water bodies. Instead, infected animals should be disposed of through deep burial with lime or incineration under veterinary supervision.

The administration said the measures are aimed at safeguarding the district's pig population and preventing the spread of ASF, which has caused significant losses to pig farmers in several northeastern states in recent years.

