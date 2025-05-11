In a significant push towards agricultural self-reliance, a Mega Oil Palm Plantation Drive was held today at Aara-Camp, Abali in Roing, Lower Dibang Valley district. The event saw the active participation of Arunachal Pradesh's Minister of Agriculture, Horticulture, Veterinary, Fisheries & Allied Sectors, Gabriel D Wangsu.





Organised jointly by 3F Oil Palm and the District Agriculture Office, Roing, the drive was conducted under the theme ‘Sowing for a Better Future’, reflecting the state’s commitment to sustainable agricultural expansion.





Minister Wangsu, while addressing the gathering, lauded the success stories of local farmers who have transformed their livelihoods through oil palm cultivation. He noted that their achievements stand as a replicable model for other farming communities across Arunachal Pradesh, showcasing the economic potential of oil palm farming when practiced sustainably.





Arunachal Pradesh is emerging as a frontrunner in India's National Mission on Edible Oils–Oil Palm (NMEO-OP), having already established two oil palm processing factories. This initiative is contributing significantly to the broader national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), aiming to reduce dependence on imported edible oils.