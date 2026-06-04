Arunachal's Lower Subansiri achieves 100% functional tap water coverage under Jal Jeevan Mission

Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Subansiri district has achieved 100 per cent Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC) coverage under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), ensuring piped drinking water supply to all 15,740 rural households in the district, officials said on June 3.

The achievement was highlighted during a review meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme at Ziro.

According to officials, the district's complete tap water coverage extends across two development blocks, 109 gram panchayats, 200 villages and 271 habitations, providing rural residents with access to safe and reliable drinking water.

The meeting reviewed the progress of water supply infrastructure and discussed measures to ensure the long-term sustainability of the achievement.

To strengthen technical support, monitoring and supervision of water supply schemes, a 10-member District Technical Unit (DTU) has been constituted. The unit comprises engineers, consultants, laboratory assistants and operators who will oversee the functioning and maintenance of water supply systems across the district.

Officials also deliberated on the protection and sustainability of water sources, stressing the need for proactive measures to address future challenges arising from seasonal fluctuations and climate change.

The Source Finding Committee was tasked with identifying, developing and safeguarding dependable water sources to ensure uninterrupted water supply and meet future demand.

During the meeting, plans were also discussed to expand water supply coverage to newly emerged habitations and strengthen Village Water and Sanitation Committees (VWSCs) for improved community participation in water management.

Authorities further emphasised the need to improve revenue collection mechanisms and implement the Jal Seva Ankalan framework to enhance service quality, accountability and the overall sustainability of drinking water schemes.

Officials said the achievement marks a significant milestone in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in Arunachal Pradesh and reflects the district administration's commitment to providing safe drinking water to every rural household.