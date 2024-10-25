Arunachal Pradesh's Mebo Sub-Divisional Administration, on October 25 launched 'Si:lek' — a mission under which 25 saplings of various local and endemic species were planted along the National Highway.

The initiative, launched in collaboration with Yirang Welfare Society (YWS) and Silluk village administration aims to regenerate greenery and restore balance to the degrading environment in areas affected by rampant tree felling over the past few decades.

Under ‘Si:lek’, which means a garden of trees or a large group of trees, the saplings are primarily collected from nearby and distant jungles. These trees hold significance in the daily lives of local communities for conducting rituals, as well as for social and cultural activities and medicinal needs.

Attending the launch ceremony as the chief guest, Kempi Ete, Divisional Forest Officer of the D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary, Pasighat Division, commended the Yirang Welfare Society, the Mebo administration, and the village authorities of Silluk for initiating this dedicated mission. Ete suggested that the YWS and others focus on planting indigenous and native species of trees and plants that hold cultural and traditional significance.

“Planting indigenous and native species with ethnobotanical importance will serve as a living repository for such species,” Ete added. She also advised and urged the villagers of Silluk to become an environmentally conscious model village to adopt a zero-hunting policy, similar to that of neighboring Aohali village.

Dr. Tatum Mibang, Plant Taxonomist from JN College, Pasighat, who attended as the guest of honour, also expressed deep appreciation for the initiative by the Yirang Welfare Society, Mebo administration, and Silluk village in launching the mission. Dr. Mibang also assured the team that he would assist in identifying the botanical names of local species, which would help tourists learn about them.

When asked about the possible reasons for the decline of jackfruit trees in the region, Dr. Mibang cited changing climatic conditions as the major factor but recommended conducting a proper study to investigate further.

Meanwhile, Sibo Passing, ADC of Mebo expressed hope that the Si:lek mission will be successful and that the initiative will positively impact the mindset of community members, particularly in Silluk village. He noted that Silluk village has been continuously awarded the title of the cleanest village in the East Siang district for the past couple of years, and this additional mission will further highlight Silluk as a favored tourist destination.

YWS President Dr. Allok Yirang, a retired Director of Family Welfare for the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, shared his vision and objectives for the Si:lek mission, stating that more rare and endangered species of trees will be planted under the same initiative in the future.

Additionally, YWS Chief Auditor Er. Onyok Yirang, who is currently the Executive Engineer of PHED in Tezu Division, informed that the YWS and the people of Silluk are selecting rare and endangered species of tree saplings for regeneration and plantation.