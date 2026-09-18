Arunachal's Mebo area Yameng Kebang formed to promote youth unity, welfare and development

The Mebo Area Yameng Kebang (MAYK) has been formally constituted as a common and representative youth platform aimed at promoting peace, unity, welfare and overall development across the Mebo area of East Siang district.

During a meeting held on September 18, Indu Yommin was unanimously elected as the organisation’s first president, while Kalen Pertin was appointed general secretary. The meeting followed earlier deliberations held at the ADC Conference Hall on August 16.

The gathering discussed the organisation’s structure, aims and objectives, leadership and future course of action. Bodong Yirang, Chief Advisor of the Adi Baane Kebang, was unanimously nominated as chairman of the meeting. Bogum Bokang Kebang President Nakmin Perme and senior social worker Gekong Pertin also participated in the deliberations.

According to the resolution adopted at the meeting, MAYK received the approval and consent of legitimate representatives and members from villages across the Mebo area, covering the stretch from Bodak to Mer and Sigar to Aohali.

The members unanimously agreed on the need for a united and representative youth platform that could work collectively towards peace, welfare, progress and development in the region.

The newly appointed president and general secretary were authorised to take necessary steps for the formal establishment and functioning of MAYK. They were also entrusted with constituting the Executive Body while ensuring equitable representation from Mebo Banggo and Monggu Banggo.

The meeting further decided that the president, general secretary and Executive Body would draft the organisation’s Constitution and Bye-laws, covering its objectives, organisational structure, membership, administrative procedures, tenure and responsibilities of office-bearers, meetings and future activities.

The proposed Constitution and Bye-laws will later be placed before a General Body Conference of youths from the Mebo area for deliberation and approval.

Addressing the gathering, Bodong Yirang, Nakmin Perme and Gekong Pertin encouraged the newly selected leaders and urged members to uphold unity, responsibility and collective service.

As a gesture of support towards the newly formed organisation, senior social worker Gekong Pertin voluntarily contributed ₹25,000 to MAYK.

The meeting concluded with a collective pledge by the members to work together for the peace, progress, welfare and overall development of the Mebo area.