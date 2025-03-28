Mechuka, a picturesque landscape nestled in Arunachal Pradesh, has been crowned the Best Mountain Destination at the prestigious India Today Travel Awards.

The accolade was presented by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat during a ceremony held at the Oberoi Hotel in New Delhi on March 28.

Local tourism officials Adong Moyong and Marto Bagra accepted the award on behalf of Arunachal Pradesh's Tourism Department, marking a significant milestone for the state's tourism sector.

The event brought together prominent leaders and stakeholders from across India's travel and tourism industry to recognise exceptional destinations and experiences.

The recognition highlights Mechuka's unique geographical charm, pristine landscapes, and emerging potential as a premier mountain tourism destination.

The India Today Tourism Survey and Awards have long been considered a benchmark for excellence in the tourism sector.

The ceremony also featured insightful discussions on the future of India’s tourism industry. The event underscored the importance of sustainable development, strategic planning, and active collaboration between the government, tourism stakeholders, and local residents in ensuring long-term growth and prosperity for the state’s tourism sector