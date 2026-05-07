Arunachal’s Mega Food Park Project gets fresh push from Union Food Processing Minister

Union Food Processing Minister Chirag Paswan interacted with Likha Maj to review the progress of food processing initiatives and the development of Arunachal Pradesh’s Mega Food Park project.



During the interaction, the Union Minister fondly recalled his visit to Arunachal Pradesh last year and enquired about the advancements made in the state’s food processing sector.



He expressed strong interest in the development of Arunachal Pradesh’s lone Mega Food Park and assured continued support from the Centre towards strengthening the food processing ecosystem in the state.



The minister also conveyed his intention to visit the Mega Food Park soon and hold discussions with the state government regarding the provision of essential infrastructure and facilities needed to accelerate the project’s implementation and operational growth.



Officials highlighted during the meeting that the Mega Food Park is a flagship initiative of Narendra Modi aimed at promoting food processing industries, value addition, employment generation, strengthening farmers’ incomes, and encouraging the “waste to wealth” concept.



It was stressed that delays in the implementation and operationalisation of the project should not hamper its intended benefits for the state and the region.



Earlier, a two-day review meeting involving promoters and stakeholders was also convened under the leadership of the Secretary of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries to discuss the status and future roadmap of the Mega Food Park project.



Participants reportedly expressed optimism over the positive response and continued support extended by the ministry for the growth of the food processing sector in Arunachal Pradesh.



Officials further noted that Arunachal Pradesh possesses immense potential in organic farming, horticulture, agro-processing, and value-added food products. With improved infrastructure, policy support, and better market linkages, the state has the capacity to emerge as a major food processing and organic produce hub in the Northeast region, creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for farmers, entrepreneurs, women, and youth.