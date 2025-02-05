The Meyor community of Arunachal Pradesh, often referred to as the "Sunrise Tribe" of Anjaw, celebrated the vibrant Lha Chut Festival at Tinai, Walong Circle, near the Indo-China border. The week-long festival is a significant pre-agricultural event that honors the tribe's rich cultural heritage and linguistic traditions.



Dasanglu Pul, the MLA of Anjaw and Minister for Women & Child Development, Art & Culture, actively participated in the celebrations, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding indigenous traditions. She described the festival as a profound reflection of the community’s spiritual and cultural identity, underscoring the collective responsibility to preserve and promote such legacies for future generations.



In a significant step towards linguistic preservation, Minister Pul launched six pictorial glossaries on the Meyor language under the "Let Us Learn Meyor" initiative. She also unveiled a documentary film on the Lha Chut Festival, further strengthening efforts to document and promote the region’s unique heritage.



Addressing the gathering, Minister Pul urged the community to protect their environment, uphold traditional practices, and sustain their linguistic heritage to ensure the continued vibrancy of the Meyor culture.