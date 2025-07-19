Arunachal's Miao gears up to host 42nd Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi in 2026, Rs 12.5 lakh raised

Miao in Changlang district, Arunachal Pradesh, is set to host the 42nd Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi (SYMP) in 2026—marking a return to the town where the first Manau Poi was celebrated in 1985. A high-level meeting was convened at the proposed celebration site in Miao Singpho Village to discuss urgent developmental needs for Manau Wang, the traditional ceremonial ground for the festival.

Presided over by Tai Khamti Singpho Council (TKSC) President Phup Yong Singpho, the meeting saw enthusiastic participation from Singpho community leaders, who expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to host this iconic cultural event. Following detailed deliberations, it was unanimously resolved to develop the Manau Wang on a war footing to replicate the success of past editions.

A dedicated committee titled the Miao Shapawng Yawng Manau Wang Development Committee was constituted. World Kachin Congress Vice President Jowkhong Singpho was appointed as President, with Jawong Tingwa as Working President. Smti. Pinna Singpho will serve as General Secretary-cum-Convenor, supported by P. Kanmai as Assistant Secretary. Innao Gumrong was named Treasurer, while Gumjanong Singpho will function as Chief Auditor, assisted by Thingnong Umbu, Chowmet Latho, and Nongpion Gumgi.

An advisory board has also been established comprising prominent Singpho leaders, including TKSC President PY Singpho, former MLA and N’khumsang Chief K.G. Singpho, Ningrang Chief Ningrangla Singpho, SDS President MN Singpho, SDS General Secretary Ongyun Maio, GB Smti. Khatop Ligai, GB Sinengam Singpho, and MSRH President Gamseng Singpho.

To ensure smooth execution, the committee plans to initiate amicable dialogue with villagers sharing land boundaries around the proposed site. The development committee will also form steering units to accelerate fundraising and donation drives.

Two experienced architects, Slg. Rajesh Gudung and Slg. Omiyo Ningda, were unanimously entrusted with designing the concrete Manau Shadung, envisioned to be the largest and tallest permanent Shadung in the country.

To begin the construction process, a substantial amount of ₹12.5 lakh was pledged during the meeting. Key contributors included SDS Vice President Pisi Suriya Singpho (Zauring) and Slg. Sikhang Zauing, who each offered ₹5 lakh as loans. Additionally, Slg. Pisigam Singpho and SWO General Secretary Smti. Pinna Singpho contributed ₹1 lakh each, while SYO President Ligang Gumshong Mirip committed to donating ₹50,000 in early August.

As advised by Miao MLA and CM’s Advisor Kamlung Mossang, a detailed project report (DPR) encompassing all required infrastructure will be submitted to the state government to secure early financial support.

The committee issued an appeal to Singpho nationals across all Khongs of India to extend financial help—either in the form of donations or refundable loans. The committee assured that bank account details, QR codes, and contact information will soon be disseminated widely via social media to facilitate contributions.