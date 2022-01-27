ITANAGAR: The Chinese PLA handed over the young boy from Arunachal Pradesh Miram Taron to Indian Army at Wacha-Damai interaction point in Arunachal Pradesh today.

Earlier in the day, the state's Lok Sabha MP Kiren Rijiju said that the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) had handed the youth over to those on the Indian side.

“The Chinese PLA has handed over the young boy from Arunachal Pradesh Shri Miram Taron to Indian Army. Due procedures are being followed including the medical examination,” said Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Taron has finally crossed the border to India and a picture has also been released which shows the 17-year-old posing with Indian army personnel.

Miram Taron was allegedly ‘abducted’ on January 19. Arunachal politicians -- such as Tapir Gao and Ninong Ering -- first brought attention to the issue which soon became a mainstream media topic.

On January 19, Arunachal Pradesh MP and BJP leader Gao said that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China had abducted the 17-year-old boy from the Upper Siang district. Later, Congress MLA from Arunachal Pradesh’s Pasighat West constituency, Ering, said that the incident had been confirmed by the SP of the area.

The Indian Army on January 23 had said that the "missing youth, Taron," had been found by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA). "The Chinese Army has communicated to us that they have found a missing boy from Arunachal Pradesh and the due procedure is being followed," PRO Defence, Tezpur Lt Col Harshvardhan Pandey, had said in a statement.

Kiren Rijiju, on Wednesday, said that the Chinese PLA had confirmed that the young Indian from Arunachal Pradesh, Miram Taron, would be repatriated to the Indian side soon.

On receipt of the information, the Indian Army immediately contacted the PLA through the established mechanism of the hotline and informed them that the boy, who was collecting herbs and hunting, had lost his way and could not be found.

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