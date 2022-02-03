ITANAGAR: Seventeen-year-old Miram Taron, who was allegedly abducted by the Chinese army from Lungta Jor area under Siyungla area on 19 January was tortured and given electric shocks during captivity, alleged his father.

Miram's father Opang Taron said his son was tied and blindfolded while in the custody of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) for more than a week.

He was kicked in the back and given a mild electric shock initially and was kept blindfolded most of the time and his hands were tied during captivity, Opang said, adding that they untied him only when it was time to eat or relieve himself.

However, he said he was given enough food to fill his belly.

BJP MP from Arunachal East Constituency Tapir Gao, who had shared the information of the teen's abduction on 19 January on Twitter, said, "Miram was given a warm welcome by the villagers of Zido, officials and panchayat leaders."

In September 2020, the PLA had allegedly captured five boys from Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district before releasing them after about a week, also at a border point in Anjaw district.

The Arunachal Pradesh teen was reunited with his family, an official said on Tuesday. The Indian Army reunited Miram Taron with his parents at a function in Tuting in Upper Siang district on Monday evening, district Deputy Commissioner Shaswat Saurabh said. He was given a warm welcome by the local administration and panchayat leaders on returning home.

Miram Teron was allegedly abducted by the Chinese army on 18 January from Lungta Jor area near the Line of Actual Control when he went on a hunting trip with his friend Johny Yaying. Yaying managed to escape from the scene and reported the matter to the authorities.

The Chinese army handed over Miram Teron to the Indian Army on 27 January at the Wacha-Damai interaction point at Kibithu in Anjaw district, where he underwent quarantine and completed legal formalities.

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