The search for two mountaineers who disappeared last month was limited to camp-1 and the surrounding areas due to extremely bad weather on September 16.

On August 17, Tapi Mra and Niku Dao went missing while attempting to climb the 6,890-meter Chiumo peak, which is near the McMohan Line, which is essentially the border between China and India.

Mra scaled Mount Everest for the first time in 2009 as the first Arunachal resident.

Ever since he his missing, the army and state government have launched a search and rescue operation as soon as they went missing. Reportedly, now the entire search operation is being looked at by an army officer.

Following the bad weather at Camp-1, the visibility was only 10m and due to this, the party was unable to travel to Camp-2 on September 16. Upon searching Camp-1, the rescue team didn't find anything indicative evidence.

However, the rescue team is doing well and that starting on Saturday, they might extend their search to include Camp-2 and Rockwall.

Apart from the path leading to Camp-1 being risky, it is also difficult due to the abundance of small loose stones covering the slope of the mountain.