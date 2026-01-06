Arunachal's MSME department holds outreach programme to boost local entrepreneurship in Namsai

An awareness programme on the Prime Minister’s Vishwakarma Scheme was organised at the Town Club Hall in Namsai by the Department of Industries, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, in collaboration with the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and the Niumhi Foundation.

The initiative aimed to sensitise local artisans, entrepreneurs and prospective beneficiaries about various MSME schemes and institutional support mechanisms available to them.

Deputy Director of Industries, Namsai, Nondo Doka welcomed the participants and outlined the objectives of the programme, stressing the importance of empowering grassroots entrepreneurs through information, skill development and access to government schemes. The technical sessions focused on entrepreneurship development, marketing strategies, packaging, financial literacy and awareness of government-backed initiatives.

Satish Kumar, Assistant Director, MSME, Itanagar, delivered a comprehensive presentation on MSME schemes and ongoing activities. He encouraged aspiring entrepreneurs to adopt innovative approaches while entering the market and underscored the need to assess demand-supply dynamics and long-term business viability. Emphasising quality as a cornerstone of sustainable enterprises, he stated that maintaining high product standards is crucial for market success. He also informed participants about credit facilities available under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), which provides loans of up to ₹50 lakh for the manufacturing sector and up to ₹20 lakh for the service sector, while highlighting the marketing support extended under PMS schemes.

Chow Enseng Mancheykyun, Branch Manager, Bank of Baroda, Namsai, addressed the gathering on financial literacy, banking services and insurance coverage. He elaborated on social security initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Bima Suraksha Yojana and other insurance schemes that offer financial protection to entrepreneurs and workers.

MSME expert and PM Vishwakarma Scheme Project Consultant, Diksha Nanda Bora, spoke on entrepreneurship development, branding and marketing strategies. He advised participants to develop product catalogues and leverage digital platforms to access wider markets. Highlighting branding as a critical business tool, he suggested that brand names should be concise, simple and memorable. He also emphasised the importance of appropriate packaging and proper labelling to ensure product safety, quality and enhanced visual appeal.

Suresh Kumar, Principal of CP Namchoom Polytechnic College, Namsai, highlighted the skill development training components under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme and urged artisans and entrepreneurs to stay informed about government initiatives. He noted that CP Namchoom Polytechnic has been designated as one of the training centres under the scheme.

The programme concluded with an interactive session, allowing participants to seek clarifications on various schemes and procedures. An on-the-spot Udyam registration and QR code generation desk was also set up to facilitate immediate registration of eligible beneficiaries