A new futsal arena was officially inaugurated in Nyigam Colony today, aiming to strengthen youth participation in sports and create a hub for community interaction.

Nyabi Jini Dirchi, MLA of the Basar-Tirbin constituency in Leparada district, Arunachal Pradesh, led the inauguration of the KK Futsal Ground. The launch was marked by an enthusiastic opening match played by members of the KK Futsal Club, drawing attention from local residents and community leaders.

MLA Jini highlighted the importance of involving youth in sports as a means of improving both physical and mental well-being. She encouraged young people in the area to make full use of the new facility, noting its potential to nurture local talent and promote healthy, active lifestyles.

Itanagar SDPO Kengo Dirchi also attended the event, underlining the support from local administration for initiatives focused on youth development and public welfare.

The KK Futsal Ground is expected to become a central point for sporting activities in the area, offering residents a dedicated space for both competitive and recreational use.