The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has declared Arunachal Pradesh's Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve and Kamlang Wildlife Sanctuary & Tiger Reserve as Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ).

The Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve is in Changlang district, while the Kamlang Wildlife Sanctuary & Tiger Reserve falls in Lohit district.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Chief Minister Pema Khandu exalted the announcement and stated, "Delighted to share that @moefcc has declared Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve (Changlang district) and Kamlang Wildlife Sanctuary & Tiger Reserve (Lohit district) as Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ)."

Delighted to share that @moefcc has declared Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve (Changlang district) and Kamlang Wildlife Sanctuary & Tiger Reserve (Lohit district) as Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ).



Earlier, in February 2024, the Pakke Tiger Reserve was also included in the ESZ.… — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) October 5, 2024

Furthermore, CM Khandu informed that in February 2024, the Pakke Tiger Reserve was also included in the ESZ category.

"This further paves the way for focussed conservation of endangered wildlife and rare flora found in these Reserves, which is essential for environmental sustainability and maintaining a balanced ecosystem," he also added.

The National Environment Policy (2006) has defined the Eco-Sensitive Zones “as areas/zones with identified environmental resources having incomparable values which require special attention for their conservation” because of its landscape, wildlife, biodiversity, historical and natural values. ESZ tags aim to protect the environment and the biological integrity of the area outside the protected areas where an eco-system has been adversely affected due to anthropogenic and climatic factors.