Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai has joined the global marathon map, as the town hosted the prestigious Golden Pagoda Marathon 2025. Two athletes from Kenya and Ethiopia clinched top spots in the event.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated the winners and acknowledged the significant achievement for the region.

Kenya’s James Kipleting Korir and Ethiopia’s Fulasa Chaltu Gonfa clinched top spots in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively, showcasing exceptional athleticism.

Taking to his official X handle, the Arunachal chief minister stated, "Namsai is now on global marathon map! Congratulations to James Kipleting Korir (Kenya) & Fulasa Chaltu Gonfa (Ethiopia) on clinching the top spots in the men’s & women’s categories in Golden Pagoda Marathon 2025."

The Golden Pagoda Marathon also saw stellar performances from several Indian athletes, who earned praise for their dedication and skill.

In his tweet, CM Pema Khandu highlighted that such events go beyond sports, fostering cultural exchange, boosting tourism, and promoting a spirit of fitness in the region. He congratulated the athletes stating, "...Kudos to all other Indian athletes for their stellar performances in the event. Such programs go beyond sport, they promote cultural exchange, tourism & fitness spirit."

The successful organization of the Golden Pagoda Marathon has put Namsai on the map as a prominent destination for international sporting events.

The inaugural edition of the Golden Pagoda Marathon 2025 concluded on a high note on February 9, witnessing participation from over 1,800 runners from across India and beyond. The event, held against the breathtaking backdrop of the Golden Pagoda in Namsai, not only promoted endurance and fitness but also set a benchmark as North-East India’s first zero-waste marathon.